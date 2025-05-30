Musk Gives Crazy Explanation for Sporting Black Eye in Oval Office with Trump

Elon Musk joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to mark his last official day with DOGE where the billionaire appeared to have a literal black eye as he made his departure from the White House.

The world’s richest man stood alongside Trump as he made remarks and the pair took questions.

Musk, wearing his standard black baseball cap, this one reading “DOGE” and t-shirt under his jacket, had bruising around his right eye.

Finally, a reporter referenced the black eye and asked Musk if his eye was ok.

Elon Musk sported a black eye while appearing with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 as the pair marked the end of Musk's official time as a "Special Government Employee" leading DOGE. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

First Musk joked that he wasn’t anywhere near France, a reference to the recent viral video of the French First Lady pushing French President Emmanuel Macron in the face.

However, then Musk’s explanation got even weirder.

“I was just horsing around with little X, and I said ‘go ahead, punch me in the face,’ and he did,” Musk explained.

X is the tech billionaire’s five-year-old son who has regularly appeared with Musk and the president at the White House.

Elon Musk, sporting a black eye given to him by his son X, listens as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Turns out, even a five-year-old punching you in the face actually,” Musk continued before being interrupted by Trump.

“That was X that did that?” the president asked. “X could do it. If you knew X.”

Elon Musk and his son X Æ have frequently been spotted at the White House since Trump's inauguration. But on Wednesday, Musk announced that his time working for the president had come to an end. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

This story will be updated.