Elon Musk Approached Texas Officials About Founding a Town Called ‘Starbase’
Elon Musk wants to found his own city in Texas called “Starbase,” according to a Texas county judge. The Tesla billionaire contacted officials in Cameron County, Texas, about incorporating a new town in the area where Musk’s private spaceflight company, SpaceX, has a private launch site and rocket production facility. The unincorporated region is currently known as Boca Chica Village, though Musk said on Tuesday that he hoped Starbase would include “an area much larger than Boca Chica.”
Earlier that day, Musk had tweeted about creating the city, noting later that it would be dog-friendly and “its leader shall be The Doge,” referencing the meme cryptocurrency, DogeCoin, which he endorsed last month. “From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars,” he added. In a press release, Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. noted that SpaceX and Musk “must abide by all state incorporation statues,” if they do pursue incorporation.