Elon Musk Approves as Jon Stewart Mocks Biden

Elon Musk gave a nod to Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily Show on Monday night.

On his first show back, Stewart made a point of skewering the discourse about President Joe Biden and Donald Trump's ages, calling them “similarly challenged.”

“It is not crazy to think that the oldest people in the history of the country to ever run for president might have some of these challenges,” he said. He also noted that Biden should not be beyond criticism, despite how many Democrats treat him. “The stakes of this election don’t make Donald Trump’s opponent less subject to scrutiny, it actually makes him more subject to scrutiny,” he said.

Apparently, the Tesla CEO endorsed Stewart’s take, because he tweeted his stamp of approval early Tuesday morning, declaring that “balance and humor return” in response to a clip of the show.

Musk describes himself as a “free speech absolutist,” while banning and unbanning leftist accounts on Twitter and inviting the return of far-right conspiracy theorists to the platform.

Sources in the Biden campaign have told The Daily Beast they plan to begin ramping up their attacks on Trump's mental acuity as a response to continued attacks on the president's age.