Elon Musk Asked to Address British Government Committee About His Twitter Plans
British lawmakers have asked Elon Musk to attend a committee hearing in parliament to discuss his plans for Twitter. British MP Julian Knight, chairman of the cross-party parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, wrote to Musk, describing the invitation as “an opportunity to address any critiques in public.” Knight added, “Your intention to roll out verification for all users echoes our calls on the U.K. Government as part of proposed legislation, which we hope will restore the U.K. public’s trust in digital platforms.” Knight referenced a 2020 report by the committee that “called for greater transparency of bots and automated and spam accounts” and “discussed ways to balance civil liberties like freedom of expression with the need to tackle pernicious, pervasive online child sexual exploitation and abuse.” Musk has not said if he will accept the invitation.