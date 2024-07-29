Elon Musk Attacks Gavin Newsom in Phallic Online Rant: ‘Deeznutz’

Elon Musk attacked California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a phallic-themed rant on Monday in which he made numerous references to “Professor Suggon Deeznutz.”

After the Tesla founder shared a doctored version of a presidential campaign video from Vice President Kamala Harris, Newsom tweeted that manipulating ads by political candidates “should be illegal.”

Newsom then pledged to introduce legislation “in a matter of weeks to make sure it is.”

Musk commented under his tweet that the video he shared was “parody” and then began making jokes about freedom of speech.

“I checked with renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznutz, and he said parody is legal in America,” Musk wrote. He added, “Newsom should create an endowed 😉 chair at Univ of California for Prof Deeznuts.”

Then Musk’s right-wing supporters began to pile on against Newsom.

“Gavin Newsom wants to censor satire,” wrote internet personality Paul A. Szypula. “No wonder woke comedy stinks.”

Right-wing news organization The Quartering used the opportunity to attack Newsom’s handling of the ongoing housing crisis in California.

“People in your state need literal poop maps to navigate your streets without stepping in it,” they wrote. “You ARE parody.”