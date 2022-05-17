Elon Musk Back on His Twitter Bullsh*t Again—on Twitter, Naturally

Read it at CNBC
Elon Musk continues to try to tweet his way through his Twitter deal. In his latest salvo on the social-media platform that he agreed to buy for $44 billion, the mercurial Tesla boss said “this deal cannot move forward” until Twitter proves that less than 5 percent of its accounts are bots. “My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate,” he said. Musk claims at least 20 percent of the accounts are either fake or spam. Some analysts have suggested this is a gambit to get Twitter for a lower price—but if he backs out of the deal, he risks getting hit with a $1 billion breakup penalty.