Elon Musk Backs Away From Reports He’s Donating Huge Sums to Trump
HOLD YOUR HORSES
Elon Musk is backing away from reports that suggest he was set to donate huge sums of money to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, saying in a podcast interview this week that his plan to “commit” tens of millions of dollars to the former president—first reported by The Wall Street Journal—was “simply not true.” He added: “I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump.” The billionaire did tell right-wing podcast host Jordan Peterson that he recently created a political action committee, called America PAC, which has attracted donations from a plethora of Silicon Valley power brokers. Musk was quick to separate his personal politics, which he described as “Make America Greater” from those of Trump, while adding: “I don’t prescribe to a cult of personality.” The Tesla CEO also garnered headlines for another series of comments within the same interview in which he said that his transgender daughter, Vivian, had been “killed by the woke mind virus.”