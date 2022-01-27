Elon Musk Declares Anti-Vax Canadian Truckers ‘Rule’
Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr. are aligned on an issue taking place in a country neither lives in: vaccine mandates for Canadian truckers who cross the border. “Canadian truckers rule,” Musk tweeted on Thursday, apparently showing support to thousands of “freedom” drivers who have formed a convoy to protest the regulations. Musk followed the declaration with replies to two other tweets in opposition to vaccine mandates. The Tesla CEO has been something of a contrarian at multiple points of the pandemic. In March 2020 he predicted, very wrongly, that there would be “close to zero new cases” in the United States by April. That summer, two of the carmaker’s employees claimed they were fired after taking unpaid leave “to protect themselves and their family members” from COVID-19; Musk had pledged that workers would be able to do so.