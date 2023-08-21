Elon Musk Blocks Conservative Actor James Woods After Weekend Twitter Spat
ISN’T IT IRONIC
Elon Musk ended an argument with conservative actor and producer James Woods over the weekend by hitting the very button the pair were arguing about: Block. The argument began on Friday when Woods complained about changes to the social media site, now known as X. One of those potential changes Musk has been musing about is removing the ability to block users. If it goes ahead, Woods warned, he “will have no choice but to retire from this site.” Despite earlier supporting Musk’s takeover of the site, the pair locked horns after Woods followed with another tweet: “Musk, whom I once championed, is only doing this to protect his advertisers anyway. Users of X are mere pawns to turn the site into an electronic shopping mall. The man I thought was a defender of free speech is just another greedy capitalist. Disappointing, but not surprising.” Musk replied to Woods on Saturday, “Then delete your account,” before replying to another tweet: “I’m having a good time blocking people who complain that blocking is going away. How does the medicine taste?” On Sunday, Woods confirmed Musk blocked him, but added he wasn’t going anywhere despite his threats. “The recurring theme in your many heartfelt DM’s was a fear that I would leave X. I’ve have now decided I will never leave, and will only ever be silent when they find an excuse to remove my account.”