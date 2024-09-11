Elon Musk Breaks Debate Silence With Bizarre Offer to Impregnate Taylor Swift
BRAIN BROKE
Donald Trump’s debate fail appears to have short-circuited the brain of one of his biggest cheerleaders. Elon Musk remained silent while Trump was blowing his first debate with Kamala Harris but issued a bizarre response to Taylor Swift endorsing Harris at the end of the night. The music megastar signed off her endorsement, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.” Musk, a father of 12, broke his debate night silence with an apparent offer to impregnate Swift. “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” The normally hyperactive Musk subsequently retweeted a false claim about the ABC moderators’ fact checks during the debate, then posted a more thorough explanation of his thoughts. “While I don’t think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people’s expectations tonight,” Musk wrote. “That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job. After all, if Kamala can do great things, why hasn’t she? Biden rarely shows up for work, so she’s basically in charge already. The question comes down to this: do you want current trends to continue for 4 more years or do you want change?”