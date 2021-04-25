Elon Musk: ‘Bunch of People Will Probably Die’ to Get to Mars
VOLUNTEERS WANTED
In an interview this past week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that “a bunch of people will probably die” in order for humanity to finally travel to Mars. “You might die, it’s going to be uncomfortable and probably won't have any good food,” Musk said, emphasizing that the harshness of the journey should be clearly communicated to potential astronauts. Late last year, Musk had predicted that his company SpaceX would likely be able to get humans to Mars by 2026. However, out of the hundreds of rockets launched by his company in the past decade, plenty have exploded or gone down in flames—all part of the plan, he has said. Future Mars explorers will have “a glorious adventure” and an “amazing experience,” the billionaire emphasized in this latest interview. Musk has been vocal about his vision for humanity as an interplanetary species, having given interviews suggesting he’d like to one day build a city on Mars.