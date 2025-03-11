Musk Calls Out Social Security and Medicare as ‘Big One’ DOGE Is Targeting for Cuts
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST
Elon Musk highlighted “entitlements spending”—which includes Social Security and Medicare—as one of his prime targets for massive cuts in an interview with Fox Business Network on Monday. “Most of the federal spending is entitlements,” Musk told Fox’s Larry Kudlow on Monday. “So that’s like the big one to eliminate.” Musk, in an earlier interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, described Social Security as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.” The comments are in direct contrast to President Donald Trump’s assertions that such entitlements would not be cut. “I’m not going to touch Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid,” Trump said Sunday on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. “Now, we’re going to get fraud out of there. We’re going to get the fraud out, and everybody wants us to get the fraud out, and, therefore, you will make it better.” According to Fortune, Musk has already sent three DOGE staffers into the Social Security Administration.
