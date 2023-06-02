Musk Caves After Feud Over Right-Wing Media Site’s Anti-Trans Film
‘ALL SUPPRESSION LIFTED’
Right-wing media company The Daily Wire pleaded with Twitter to stream its anti-trans documentary for the beginning of Pride Month—and ultimately, it got its wishes granted. Initially, Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing penned a thread of fiery complaints on the Elon Musk-run social media platform accusing Twitter of nixing a deal to air What Is a Woman? at the last minute because of its “hateful conduct” and “misgendering.” Now, it seems Musk has caved. “It’s been a wild 24 hours,” Matt Walsh, the far-right commentator behind the film, tweeted. “It began with Twitter labeling our film hate speech and completely suppressing it, and ends with all suppression lifted and Elon Musk himself tweeting out the film and urging people to watch it. A huge win.” Minutes before Walsh’s tweet, Musk retweed the documentary with the caption “Every parent should watch this.”