Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to a Duel—Winner Gets Ukraine?
Who knows what Elon Musk is thinking. The Tesla CEO has challenged Vladimir Putin to a “single combat” duel—with the winner getting to keep Ukraine. The challenge came in a social-media flurry early Monday that prompted ridicule with posters suggesting that Musk might be tweeting under the influence. The 50-year-old multibillionaire followed up his physical challenge of the KGB-trained Russian strongman with a direct tweet to the Kremlin, asking whether they would agree to the fight. Musk’s string of bizarre posts also including a meme featuring a druglord character from the show Narcos and the text: “Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black ukraine guy falls in love with a transgender russian soldier.”