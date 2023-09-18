Musk Changes the Subject When Israeli PM Presses Him on Antisemitism
FACE OFF
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to talk with Elon Musk about artificial intelligence on Monday, but the discussion quickly drifted to each man’s recent backlash. Netanyahu has been embroiled in controversy surrounding his intentions to weaken Israel’s judicial system, which, many have asserted is a grab for more power. And Musk has faced claims of antisemitism and allowing hate speech to proliferate on his social media platform X. During the meeting, which was streamed live on X, Netanyahu told Musk: “I hope you can find within the confines of the First Amendment the ability to not only stop antisemitism as best you can, but any collective hatred of the people that antisemitism represents.” He later added, “I encourage you to find the balance.” In response, Musk tried to redirect the conversation to his interest in free speech, saying that he was “in favor of that which furthers civilization and which ultimately leads us to become a space-faring civilization.”