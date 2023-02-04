Twitter Business Accounts Now Cost $1K per Month
CASH GRAB
In yet another modification to Twitter’s verification system, Elon Musk is looking to nab $1,000 from companies and brands who want that sweet, sweet golden verification checkmark. The email, leaked Friday by @MattNavarra via tweet, also states businesses must pay an additional $50 for any separate affiliated accounts. Meanwhile, Musk announced that same day that Twitter will share revenue with creators when ads appear in their reply threads. These gilded icons first appeared in December, after Musk launched Twitter Blue, a monthly-subscription services for individuals to obtain the classic blue checkmark verification. These moves are just a few of many following Musk’s December announcement that the platform aims to make all verification entirely subscription-based.