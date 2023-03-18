Elon Musk Claims Trump Will Win ‘Landslide Victory’ if Arrested
‘IN A LANDSLIDE’
Amid claims from Donald Trump that he’ll be arrested Tuesday, after an expected indictment by New York prosecutors, Elon Musk has inserted his two cents. “If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” Musk tweeted, responding to news of Trump’s potential arrest. The Chief Twit’s comment came after Trump not only claimed his arrest is imminent, but also called on his MAGA supporters to “take our nation back” via protests. The twice-impeached ex-president is expected to be indicted in an investigation centered on hush money he allegedly paid to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleged an affair with Trump. Last week, Manhattan prosecutors seemed to signal an incoming indictment by inviting Trump to testify before a grand jury.