Elon Musk Claims Twitter's Legal Team Accused Him of Violating NDA
THE SAGA CONTINUES
In another development of the Musk-Twitter saga, the Tesla CEO revealed that the social media giant’s legal team has accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement. On Friday, Musk tweeted that his 44-billion-dollar plan to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold” while he waits for numbers on the proportion of fake accounts on the app. His team, he explained, would test “a random sample of 100 followers” to determine the proportion of bot accounts. When pressed by a user to expand on his team’s process for identifying bots, Musk said that he selected 100 as the sample size to mirror Twitter’s own process, prompting the response from the company’s legal sector. Musk publicized the situation on Saturday, tweeting, “Twitter (TWTR) legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!”