Elon Musk Crashes Bitcoin Again With Twitter Tesla Hint
‘INDEED’
Tesla CEO Elon Musk once again caused market fluctuations with a seemingly off-handed remark on Sunday, hinting that Tesla already had or would offload its bitcoin holdings. “Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they found out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings,” self-declared “Crypto Analyst” Mr. Whale tweeted at the Tesla founder Sunday. “Indeed,” Musk tweeted back, causing the price of the cryptocurrency to briefly dip back down below $45,000, the lowest it’s been in months. That sort of market manipulation is a long-standing practice for Musk, who crashed Dogecoin prices last week after he jokingly called it a “hustle” during his Saturday Night Live appearance, and then caused bitcoin prices to plummet last Wednesday after announcing that Tesla wouldn’t take the cryptocurrency as payment.