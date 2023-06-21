CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Elon Musk Cries ‘Psy Op’ After He’s Linked to Missing Titanic Sub

    TRIGGERED

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, looks on as he attends the Viva Technology conference.

    GONZALO FUENTES/Reuters

    Elon Musk used his favorite insult again on Wednesday, accusing the fact-checking site Snopes.com of running a “psy op” after it fact-checked links between the missing Titanic submersible and Musk’s Starlink satellite service. “You can’t even run a good psy op,” Musk tweeted under Snopes’ article. The article from Snopes merely confirmed that OceanGate, the company behind the missing sub, relies on Starlink for communications on the vessel. The company confirmed this itself just days before the fateful voyage. “However, we do not know how much Starlink is responsible for the loss of contact with the submersible, nor the reasons behind that loss of contact,” the Snopes story said. Either way, Musk’s seemed to take the article rather personally. The billionaire levied similar “psy op” claims last month against investigative journalism site Bellingcat after it uncovered ties between the Allen, Texas mall shooter and right-wing extremist movements—ties that were later confirmed by law enforcement, despite Musk’s baseless skepticism.

    Read it at Snopes