Elon Musk Cries ‘Psy Op’ After He’s Linked to Missing Titanic Sub
TRIGGERED
Elon Musk used his favorite insult again on Wednesday, accusing the fact-checking site Snopes.com of running a “psy op” after it fact-checked links between the missing Titanic submersible and Musk’s Starlink satellite service. “You can’t even run a good psy op,” Musk tweeted under Snopes’ article. The article from Snopes merely confirmed that OceanGate, the company behind the missing sub, relies on Starlink for communications on the vessel. The company confirmed this itself just days before the fateful voyage. “However, we do not know how much Starlink is responsible for the loss of contact with the submersible, nor the reasons behind that loss of contact,” the Snopes story said. Either way, Musk’s seemed to take the article rather personally. The billionaire levied similar “psy op” claims last month against investigative journalism site Bellingcat after it uncovered ties between the Allen, Texas mall shooter and right-wing extremist movements—ties that were later confirmed by law enforcement, despite Musk’s baseless skepticism.