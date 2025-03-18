Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Elon Musk Cries ‘Terrorism’ After Las Vegas Tesla Car Fires
UP IN SMOKE
The Tesla CEO shared his feelings about the incident in an X post.
Jasmine Venet
Breaking News Intern
Updated
Mar. 18 2025
6:55PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 18 2025
6:29PM EDT
The Daily Beast/LVMPD
Jasmine Venet
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump-Hating Podcast Rockets Past Rogan With Nearly Double the Downloads
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed
Erkki Forster
Politics
Stephen Miller Loses His Cool on Fox News: ‘Absolute Moron’
Erkki Forster
U.S. News
Tesla Stock Has Tanked So Much That It’s No Longer Musk’s Biggest Asset
Leigh Kimmins
politics
Trump Starts Tire Fire in Swing State Over MAGA Boycott Tweet
Sam Brodey
,
Hunter Woodall