Elon Musk Debuts All-Male Team to Probe ‘True Nature of the Universe’

Elon Musk has officially unveiled his new artificial intelligence startup, xAi, an initiative that seems intended to challenge OpenAI and other firms Musk has derided as “woke.” The inaugural team of 12, comprised entirely of men, previously worked at Google Research, Tesla, DeepMind, and other organizations, according to a company statement. Musk was once deeply involved with OpenAI (which created the viral chatbot ChatGPT), but he tangled with the group’s other leaders over its direction. So far, xAI has offered few specifics about its strategy or business model. Broadly, though, its goal is “to understand the true nature of the universe,” the company said.