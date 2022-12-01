Elon Musk Declares Feud With Apple Over After Tim Cook Gives Him a Campus Tour
DÉTENTE
For those keeping score at home, Elon Musk is no longer waging war upon Apple. On Wednesday, the newly minted Twitter owner said he’d met with Apple CEO Tim Cook, resolving the apparent one-sided tensions that flared earlier in the week, when Musk went on a tweeting rampage to accuse Apple of threatening to yank Twitter from its App Store. Following the baseless allegation up with a meme suggesting he was ready to “go to war” over the issue, Musk also claimed, incorrectly, that Apple had “mostly stopped” advertising on the social media platform, and accused the company of censorship. And then, through the power of diplomacy, the storm clouds cleared. “Thanks @timcook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ,” Musk tweeted alongside a video of a pond on Apple’s Cupertino campus. “Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store.”