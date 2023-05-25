Elon Musk Defends His Twitter Spaces Chat With DeSantis Despite Glitches
‘WENT BALLISTIC’
Elon Musk spent Wednesday evening defending his glitch-filled chat with 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, taking to Twitter to reply to some of the criticism hurled at the Twitter CEO after technical problems caused a more than 20-minute delay. “I call it ‘massive attention,’” Musk replied to MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin, who posted a list of adjectives used to describe the event, including “fiasco” and “awkward.” “Top story on Earth today,” Musk added. In a separate reply, Musk claimed new account signups to Twitter “just went ballistic” while shading former President Donald Trump’s posts on Truth Social criticizing the event as a “catastrophe.” Elon said of the former president: “The only reason people even know this is because of screenshots posted on Twitter lol.” Meanwhile newly installed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino added her thoughts Wednesday night. “Tonight’s reflection — we just heard a rare and unscripted conversation, on a range of important topics, with a Presidential candidate — all launched on Twitter. That’s historical. Let’s do more. Freedom of speech is priceless,” she wrote.