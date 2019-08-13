CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk Denies Asking Jeffrey Epstein for Business Advice
Elon Musk has denied that he ever sought the business advice of Jeffrey Epstein when he was searching for a new Tesla chairman in 2018, rejecting claims in a New York Times report out Monday night. Among other tidbits in the Times piece about his previously unreported interview at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, James B. Stewart wrote that the billionaire pedophile told him he had met with the eccentric electric car maker and rocket entrepreneur. But Stewart wrote that some of Epstein’s statements seemed suspect. Epstein said he had never been contacted directly by Musk, but rather by an unidentified person close to him. Epstein told Stewart his Musk source declined to be interviewed by the Times business writer, but Stewart said he doubted Epstein even asked his source for the interview. “While I can’t say anything he said was an explicit lie, much of what he said was vague or speculative and couldn’t be proved or disproved,” wrote Stewart. In a statement this morning to the San Jose Mercury News, a Musk spokesperson said “it is incorrect to say that Epstein ever advised Elon on anything.”