Elon Musk Denies He Had a Fling With Sergey Brin’s Wife

Elon Musk is denying that he had a fling with friend Sergey Brin’s wife and then begged the Google co-founder for forgiveness. His tweets are in response to a bombshell Wall Street Journal story that said Brin was so upset that he filed for divorce from wife Nicole Shanahan and is trying to divest from any Musk companies. Hours after the story was published, Musk said it was “B.S.” in a reply to a tweet about it. “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic,” he wrote. Then, in a disclosure no one needed, Musk responded to another comment by saying, “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”