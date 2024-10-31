MAGA billionaire Elon Musk has shot down a bombshell report from The New York Times which alleges the businessman has offered to donate his sperm to friends while building a giant compound in Texas to fit his entire family.

The report in the Times this week claimed that Musk has offered to donate to numerous friends, including one married couple over for dinner at the home of a “well-known Silicon Valley executive.” Musk had only met the couple “a handful of times,” according to two sources who spoke with the Times.

Musk has been an outspoken supporter of increasing the birth rate. He wrote in 2022, “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” And again, in 2024: “It should be considered a national emergency to have kids.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On another occasion, Musk allegedly also offered his sperm to Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.‘s former independent vice-presidential candidate, according to another two unidentified sources. Shanahan “turned him down,” The Times noted.

Shanahan, who is the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, has also previously denied reports of an affair between her and the SpaceX founder. The Wall Street Journal alleged the pair “engaged in a brief affair” in late 2021 though Musk also denied the claims.

On Wednesday, Musk then denied The New York Times report in an interview with Page Six.

“I don’t subscribe to NYT and haven’t read the article,” Musk said. “I did not offer to be a sperm donor to Nicole or some random married couple,” he told the publication.

Meanwhile, of his apparent plan to build a compound in Austin for his eleven children–and two of their three mothers–that includes three mansions, he said, “I don’t own, nor am I building a compound in Austin. No grand family compound/home has been built or is expected to be built.”