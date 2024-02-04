Elon Musk Did Drugs With Tesla Board Members: Report
JUST SAY NO
Elon Musk has a history of consuming drugs with his business associates, including members of Tesla’s board, raising questions about their ability to operate independently from the erratic mogul, The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend. Witnesses and sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper, which previously reported on Musk’s extensive drug use, that at least three directors have used illicit substances alongside him. Others said they feel pressured to consume drugs with Musk out of fear of the billionaire’s ire. Despite worries about Musk’s drug use, though, the Tesla board has not investigated the issue, nor has it formally documented its concerns. Still, some people close to him were so worried around late 2022 that they asked Musk to check into rehab, the Journal reported. One close friend, Oracle co-founder and former Tesla board member Larry Ellison, even reportedly invited Musk to his Hawaiian island to detox and dry out. Around the time Ellison extended the invitation, Musk attended a party in the Hollywood Hills where he swigged liquid ecstasy—colloquially known as “molly water”—from a bottle, according to a person who was there.