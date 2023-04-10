Musk Doubles Down on ‘Titter’ Sign After Landlord’s Complaint
REAL MATURE
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has apparently gone to new lengths in his childish joke to have his multibillion-dollar social media company renamed “Titter.” Last week, images were posted on social media showing the sign on the company’s San Francisco office with the “w” covered up. On Sunday night, Musk said he was forced to uncover the letter. “Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove ‘w,’” the tech mogul tweeted, “so we painted it background color. Problem solved!” After posting a picture of the new look sign, he added: “They tried to muffle our titter.” Before buying Twitter for $44 billion in October, Musk floated the idea of deleting the “w in Twitter” last April. Last month, a leaked memo suggested that the company had roughly halved in value since Musk’s takeover.