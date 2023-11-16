Elon Musk Drops Out of APEC CEO Summit
COINCIDENCE?
Elon Musk will not take part in a Thursday talk on artificial intelligence at the CEO summit for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation due to what the organizers claimed was a change in the tech billionaire’s schedule. In a statement, APEC said that the Tesla CEO had offered to attend remotely, but “it was agreed among all speakers that participation would be in person.” On Thursday morning, he was replaced by John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, according to the organization's website. This comes a day after Musk received backlash for supporting an antisemitic conspiracy theory posted on his social platform X, formerly Twitter, by calling it “the actual truth.” Musk didn’t reply to a request for comment from Barron’s.