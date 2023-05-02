Elon Musk Dunks on ‘Woke’ Vice’s Looming Bankruptcy
CHARMING
Vice is gearing up to file for bankruptcy as hopes of finding a buyer for the ailing company are fading fast, the New York Times reported Monday. The digital outlet—which was valued at almost $6 billion just six years ago—may yet find a last-ditch deal and pull back from the brink. But one person who apparently won’t be sorry to see Vice go under is Elon Musk. Responding to a tweet about the news of its potential bankruptcy on Monday, the Twitter CEO couldn’t resist giving the company a kicking on the way down. “Go woke, go …” Musk wrote, invoking the right-wing culture war mantra of the month. “It’s been a while since they made quality content,” Musk added, sharing a link to a Vice documentary about Colombian people having sex with donkeys.