Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president Saturday shortly after he apshots were fired while the former president was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” he shared on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

In June, Musk said that he would not be giving money to either President Joe Biden or Trump in the lead-up to the presidential election but that he might endorse a candidate closer to November.

“Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President,” he wrote on X.

However, Bloomberg reported this week that Musk gave an undisclosed amount of money to the America PAC, which is supporting Trump. The outlet reported that America PAC will have to disclose any new donors on July 17.

Musk has been very critical of Biden on X over his pro-union stance and his immigration policies.

“Why does the radical far left Biden administration welcome violent illegals into America to prey upon your friends & family?” Musk said in a post on X earlier this year. “We are even warned by other countries that it is insane to make America a haven for their convicted criminals!”