Elon Musk Even Took the Pope’s Blue Check Mark
TO HELL WITH IT
Not even the Pope was safe from Elon Musk’s Twitter blue check purge on Thursday. After months of teasing from Musk, Twitter’s “legacy” verification check marks now appear to be finally gone, presumably meaning that anyone still left with a blue check is paying $8 a month for it. Do with that information what you will. “Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” the Twitter Verified account tweeted yesterday. There was some doubt that this would actually be the case after the company originally pledged to begin removing legacy checkmarks on April 1, which never happened. But on Thursday afternoon, the purge appeared to be on with Donald Trump, Drake, Beyoncé and, yes, even Pope Francis among those left check-less.