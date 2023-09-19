Musk Federal Criminal Investigation Broadens Time Frame and Scope
THOSE IN GLASS HOUSES
A federal criminal investigation into the money Tesla possibly supplied Elon Musk is examining the company’s relationship with entities close to Musk and a glass home for the billionaire financed with company funds. “Project 42,” as the glass house was referred to internally, was set to be built in Austin near Tesla’s headquarters. Federal prosecutors have a broader interest in Tesla’s relationship with Musk and have also broadened the scope of their investigation, analyzing Tesla’s potential benefits to Musk and whether the company properly disclosed them since 2017. The Wall Street Journal also reports that a civil investigation has been opened by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in addition to the federal criminal investigation into Musk.