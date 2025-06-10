Musk Feuded With the Two Least-Hated Members of Trump’s Cabinet

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking control of the company’s artificial intelligence efforts by spearheading the creation of a “superintelligence” research team composed of the world’s top talent. The New York Times reports that he is even going as far as to rearrange Meta’s offices so the new hires sit next to him. The social media giant is looking to recruit around 50 people for the project and are reportedly offering eye-watering salaries between seven and nine figure to applicants, as Zuckerberg seeks to regain ground in the AI race after becoming frustrated with Meta’s relative lack of progress and a number of recent high-profile failures. Assisting him are Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang, whose company was recently acquired by Zuckerberg as part of a multi-billon dollar deal, with the end goal being to create an AI with processing and cognitive functions that exceed the human brain. In February, Zuckerberg called AI “potentially one of the most important innovations in history,” and said, “this year is going to set the course for the future.”
Partner updateAD BY JBLLevel Up Dad's Sound With This Audio Sale—Save Up to 40%FOR RAD DADSThese picks from JBL will win you gift-bragging rights for the year.
Shop with ScoutedScore 15% Off Red Light Therapy Devices for a Limited TimeWELLNESS DEALSFrom red light therapy devices to sleep bundles, Bon Charge's wellness tools will change the way your dad lives, works, and rests.
Shop with ScoutedThis Korean Haircare Line Combats Hair Thinning FastTHICK PONY CLUBDr. Groot is a top Korean hair care brand that focuses on clinically proven solutions for hair thickening.
Some of the migrants detained by ICE agents during raids in L.A. over the weekend have already been deported, The Washington Post reports. Immigrant advocacy groups estimate that about 200 people were detained during immigration raids at a Home Depot and clothing factory on Friday, and despite the Trump administration’s insistence those arrested were criminals who represented the “worst of the worst,” the vast majority are believed to have no prior charges or criminal convictions. Among those detained were a woman dropping her 4-year-old son off at daycare and a 23-year-old man who was driven to an international bridge and told to cross the border to Mexico. “The way they deported him wasn’t right,” said the man’s father. “He is a calm, working man. We are asking for justice because they violated his rights.” Mexico’s foreign minister has since confirmed that at least four immigrants involved in the raid have been ejected from the U.S., with two deported on the same day they were arrested. “That seems really fast. Maybe we got it wrong,” said Yliana Johansen-Méndez of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center upon hearing the news. “But then, the next day we heard the same thing.” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller last month reportedly demanded ICE make 3,000 arrests a day and said he would fire officers who don’t meet their quotas.
The members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet who clashed the most with Elon Musk had the best approval ratings, according to a poll from the Daily Mail. Both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent both had low favorability ratings, but thanks to high numbers of respondents who had either never heard of them or didn’t have an opinion, their approval ratings were +2 compared to their disapproval ratings. The poll found that Rubio had a 37 percent favorability rating compared to 35 percent unfavorable and 19 percent no opinion. Bessent had just a 19 percent favorable rating, compared to 17 percent unfavorable and 64 percent no opinion or never heard of him. Musk, on the other hand, had a dismal 34 percent approval rating and 56 percent disapproval rating. Just 10 percent of respondents didn’t have an opinion on the Tesla chief and former head of the so-called “department” of government efficiency. Before leaving the White House at the end of May, Musk got in a shouting match with Rubio over staffing cuts at the State Department and a physical brawl with Bessent over their respective choices to lead the Internal Revenue Service.
A Spirit Airlines customer was arrested for phoning in a fake bomb threat after missing his flight and being made to rebook, authorities said. John Charles Robinson, 23, was told he’d need to rebook at the gate after he arrived late for Flight 2145 from Detroit to Los Angeles last Thursday. Robinson then allegedly called the airline and said: “There’s gonna be someone that’s gonna try to blow up that flight, 2145,” according to the Eastern District of Michigan United States Attorney’s Office. He allegedly added: “They’re going to be carrying a bomb through the TSA ... please don’t let that flight board.” FBI agents, bomb-sniffing dogs, and federal air marshals swiftly grounded the flight, deplaned passengers, and swept the aircraft—finding no explosives. The ominous call was played back to Robinson after his arrest and he admitted it was him, ABC News reported. He’s facing federal charges including conveying false information about a bomb threat.
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman criticized his party’s response to protests in Los Angeles against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that,“ the Democrat wrote on X, along with a photograph of someone waving a Mexican flag atop one of several smoking, burning cars. ”This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement." Earlier Monday, Donald Trump announced he would be deploying Marines to the city after having federalized the National Guard without the consent of either California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Mayor Karen Bass. Since protests began last Friday, nearly 60 arrests have been made. One shocking scene on Sunday didn’t directly involve protesters, though, but an officer aiming and firing a rubber bullet at an Australian reporter.
Taylor Swift has received a temporary restraining order against a 45-year-old man she said claims she’s the mother of his son, and a series of other “untrue” statements, as he repeatedly shows up to her Los Angeles residence. “I have no relationship with Mr. Wagner and I have never met nor communicated with him,” Swift, 35, said in her declaration, but that hasn’t stopped the Colorado man, named Brian Jason Wagner, from claiming he’s “in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality,” she also wrote. Swift said Wagner began intruding last year, and at one point in July “was carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon.” Swift’s team also allegedly found that Wagner had somehow managed to get Swift’s L.A. address printed on his own driver’s license, a point he was using to threaten to divert her mail to his own real address. A background check by her team also revealed Wagner was previously incarcerated, during which time he’d sent Swift letters “about his infatuation with me, a romantic relationship with me (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in my personal life.” His frequent intrusions, as well the “hundreds” of threatening emails have caused a “fear of imminent harm,” she wrote in the filing. Swift was granted the order, per E! News, which will prohibit Wagner from coming near her home, cars, or places of work.
Michelle Williams had an extra special supporter while promoting Hulu’s Dying for Sex over the weekend: her Dawson’s Creek co-star Mary-Margaret Humes. “Our first hug in over 22 years. Embracing the joy of life with Michelle Williams,” Humes, 71, wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the pair embracing and posing together. Dawson’s Creek was a star-making role for Williams, 44, who appeared as rebellious New Yorker Jen Lindley from 1998 to 2003. She pivoted to prestige film roles soon after the series wrapped, and has since been nominated for six Oscars and won one Emmy. Humes co-starred in the beloved teen series as Gail Leery, the mother of James Van Der Beek’s titular character. While this appears to be her first reunion with Humes in two decades, Williams said last month that she was grateful Dawson’s Creek introduced her to “a few people... that are still in my life, that I love very much, that are so much a part of me.” Humes also remains close with several of her former castmates, including Van Der Beek, who shared in 2023 that his “TV momma” bakes him cookies for his birthday every year.
A judge dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, as well as his $250 million defamation suit against The New York Times. Judge Lewis Liman ruled Monday that the suit filed by Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer, accusing Lively of defamation was not valid due to his co-star making these alleged defamatory statements in formal court complaints, which are “privileged.” Liman also dropped the defamation allegations against Reynolds, Sloane, and the Times, saying that Wayfarer failed to allege that the three parties “would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law,” according to the court filing obtained by People. A spokesperson for the Times told The Daily Beast that they were “greatful” Baldoni’s suit was dismissed, calling it “a meritless attempt to stifle honest reporting.” “Our journalists went out and covered carefully and fairly a story of public importance, and the court recognized that the law is designed to protect just that sort of journalism,” they added. This comes off the heels of Lively dropping two claims of emotional distress against Baldoni after his team requested she provide her medical records to back-up her accusations. Her legal team described this move as merely “routine” to help “streamline and focus” on her case. But Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, called out Lively in March, saying that her attempt to try and “dismiss herself from the self-concocted disaster she initiated is one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system.”
Netflix star Jonathan Daviss will take on the role of Snoop Dogg in the iconic rapper’s upcoming biopic. Universal Pictures will be tackling the story of the hip-hop legend with the help of director Craig Brewer and producers Brian Grazer, Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker, and “the one and only D-O double G” himself. Daviss, 25, is most known for starring in the hit young adult Netflix series Outer Banks, where he played the teenage character, Pope. He was also in the Netflix film, Do Revenge, with Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke. This biopic will examine the life of the renowned rapper Snoop Dogg, also known as Calvin Broadus Jr., back when he started exploring the world of West Coast hip hop. In the early 1990s, he joined Death Row Records, which had signed the likes of Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur, and would rise to fame by collaborating with Dr. Dre on songs like “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?).” His first album, Doggy Style, was certified as four times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning he sold over 4 million albums within the U.S. Brewer previously directed the 2011 Footloose remake, Hustle & Flow, and Dolemite Is My Name, which included Snoop in a supporting role.
Misty Copeland is ready for her next chapter. The dancer, who made history in 2015 as the first Black woman to achieve principal ballerina status at the American Ballet Theatre, will retire from her long-held role this fall. A ballet prodigy who grew up in poverty and joined ABT just four years after taking her first ballet lesson at age 13, Copeland’s unlikely backstory captivated audiences when she made her professional debut in 2000. Her meteoric rise in the dance world translated into mainstream celebrity status in the 2010s, with Copeland appearing on Broadway and in film, publishing seven books, and performing with both Prince and Taylor Swift. Now 42, Copeland has been gradually stepping back from her role at ABT since 2019, instead focusing on philanthropic endeavors like the Misty Copeland Foundation, which provides affordable ballet lessons to children from underserved communities. She also welcomed a son, Jackson, in 2022. The American Ballet Theatre will celebrate her official retirement with a farewell event on October 22, where Copeland will perform for the first time in five years. While she hasn’t shared many details about what’s next, Copeland told the Associated Press that this won’t be the last time she dances. “Never say never,” added the dancer.