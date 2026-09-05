Elon Musk Finally Responds to Bombshell Election Meddling Claim

Elon Musk is reportedly “freaking out” over Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney’s documentary on him and his intense involvement in Donald Trump’s 2024 election, a journalist insists, after Musk slammed it as a “hit piece” months before it was even released.

But officially, Musk responded Friday that he was “LMAO”—“laughing my a-- off”—over the documentary, Musk, which raises questions about whether the world’s richest person may have used his Starlink system in connection with the 2024 election, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

X/Elon Musk

The film will be released in U.S. theaters October 16.

Musk appeared unusually certain about the outcome of the election, according to one of the four mothers of his 14 known children. Ashley St. Clair claims in Gibney’s documentary that Musk evinced a “degree of certainty” about the election results before they came in that “I had never seen before.”

Musk told her mysteriously before the election that he was going to unleash the “anomaly in the matrix,” St. Clair told Gibney, and referred to his “10,000 lasers in space,” apparently referring to his Starlink system, she indicated.

The documentary includes text messages between the two to support her statements, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film does not establish what Musk meant by the reference or whether it had anything to do with the election.

Elon Musk yuks it at at a news conference with Donald Trump in the Oval Office last year. ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images

Musk championed Trump, hosted town halls in swing states, and poured more than $290 million into Trump’s 2024 campaign. He gave away a $1 million check to a rally member he said was selected at random among those who signed a petition to support a pro-Trump PAC he created.

Elon Musk talks to reporters last year with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A Wisconsin prosecutor announced last month that he would not be filing bribery charges against Musk for initially offering voters $2 million checks that he promised to “personally hand over... in appreciation for you taking the time to vote” in the state’s Supreme Court election. Critics had complained that it was essentially buying votes.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Musk for comment.

Musk has reentered the battle supporting Trump and the Republicans in the midterm elections after a falling out between the two men following his exit as head of the Department of Government Efficiency. DOGE cut funding and reduced staffing across federal agencies, while a report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found problems with the administration’s claims about the savings.

Musk’s crew of young tech bros, meanwhile, helped themselves to the personal data of an estimated 300 million Americans, according to court filings, the Social Security Administration, and a formal whistleblower complaint.