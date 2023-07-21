Elon Musk Finally Stops Sending Poop Emojis From Twitter’s Press Email
WIPED CLEAN
Edgelord billionaire Elon Musk has finally put an end to his months-long troll of the media, announcing Thursday night that Twitter’s press email will no longer auto-respond to inquiries with a poop emoji. “We are changing the auto-reply from 💩 to a ‘We will get back to you soon’ infinite loop,” the “Chief Twit” tweeted. (The Daily Beast confirmed the automatic response from the email account.) Linda Yaccarino, who recently left NBCUniversal to become Twitter’s new CEO, reacted to Musk's tweet with two clap emojis. Semafor reported this week that Yaccarino’s loyal PR rep Joe Benarroch, whom she brought to Twitter, had recently begun implementing a traditional press strategy and was following up on requests for comment. After reluctantly acquiring the social-media platform for $44 billion last year, Musk laid off more than two-thirds of its staff and eliminated the entire comms shop—resulting in his eventual decision to ignore media queries by automatically replying with the fecal image. Amid plunging advertising revenue due to the site’s lack of content moderation, increase in hate speech and overall service issues, Musk hired Yaccarino to help reassure and bring back some of Twitter’s biggest advertisers.