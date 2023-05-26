CHEAT SHEET
    Musk Firings Blamed for DeSantis Presidential Launch Fiasco

    FALLOUT

    Philippe Naughton

    A screen grab shows Ron DeSantis participating in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk and others as he announces he is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, May 24, 2023.

    Elon Musk/Twitter via Reuters

    He can send reusable rockets into space and build revolutionary electric vehicles, but it looks like Elon Musk can’t quite manage a livestream. The Substack newsletter Platformer has dived into the much-publicized technical glitches that derailed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign launch Wednesday on Twitter Spaces. The key takeaways: Since taking over Twitter, Musk has cut the Spaces team from around 100 employees to just three; Spaces relies on servers from Amazon Web Services that are “insanely underprovisioned”; and Twitter engineers were simply not ready for hundreds of thousands of people to join the stream simultaneously. Platformer quoted a user on the pseudonymous employee forum Blind who said: "Musk will blame one (or more) of us and fire. That’s his MO.”

