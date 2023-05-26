Musk Firings Blamed for DeSantis Presidential Launch Fiasco
FALLOUT
He can send reusable rockets into space and build revolutionary electric vehicles, but it looks like Elon Musk can’t quite manage a livestream. The Substack newsletter Platformer has dived into the much-publicized technical glitches that derailed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign launch Wednesday on Twitter Spaces. The key takeaways: Since taking over Twitter, Musk has cut the Spaces team from around 100 employees to just three; Spaces relies on servers from Amazon Web Services that are “insanely underprovisioned”; and Twitter engineers were simply not ready for hundreds of thousands of people to join the stream simultaneously. Platformer quoted a user on the pseudonymous employee forum Blind who said: "Musk will blame one (or more) of us and fire. That’s his MO.”