Elon Musk Gets Into Twitter Spat Over NFT Art
NFT YOU LATER
Billionaire tech mogul and rabble-rouser Elon Musk, who’s in the midst of a multi-billion dollar deal to buy Twitter, got into another one of his frequent scraps on the platform on Wednesday when he temporarily changed his profile picture to a screenshot of NFT art collectively known as the “Bored Ape Yacht Club.” Last September, Sotheby’s sold the collage in question for $24.4 million. Michael Bouhanna, Sotheby’s co-head of digital art, replied to Musk on Twitter requesting that he take down the image. “@elonmusk as much I admire your work I’d like you to remove your pfp that I created for our Sotheby’s sale,” Bouhanna wrote. “Or you credit me 😂. Happy to send you the original file minted with the buyer approval.” Thirty minutes later, Musk, who didn’t respond to Bouhanna directly, tweeted, “I dunno … seems kinda fungible.” Shortly afterwards, he changed his profile picture.