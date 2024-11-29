Elon Musk Gets Standing Ovation at Thanksgiving Dinner With Trump
Social media footage has provided a glimpse into Mar-a-Lago as Donald Trump celebrated Thanksgiving with his family and closest allies. Elon Musk–still at the Florida residence–received a standing ovation at the dinner Thursday as the crowd roared in approval. Footage posted to Instagram Stories by jewelry designer Jacob Safar shows Musk, accompanied with his mom, Maye, waving to the crowd. Another video shows Musk sitting next to Trump while “Y.M.C.A.” plays in the background, with the president-elect pumping his hands on the table in delight and then tapping Musk on his shoulder. Footage posted by Instagram user Colin Stangel also shows the pair dining together. Sylvester Stallone, also in attendance, could be seen schmoozing with the political elite. Barron Trump and Melania were also there, with Barron sitting next to his father, and Melania on the other side of Barron. Barron, in a red tie, seemed less than impressed by his father’s dancing, and did not partake, in video posted to Instagram. Eric, Lara and Tiffany Trump were also in attendance.
