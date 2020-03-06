Elon Musk Gives Us the Coronavirus Take No One Asked For

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk scoffed at the public’s reaction to the novel coronavirus, which has killed over 3,000 people, in a Friday tweet. Despite rising infection and death rates in the United States after the virus spread throughout China and to other Asian and European countries, the 48-year-old didn’t seem to share the general public’s state of alarm. “The coronavirus panic is dumb,” the tech visionary tweeted on Friday. Coronavirus has infected over 100,000 individuals globally, and the U.S. death toll rose to 15 on Friday.