Elon Musk Got an Easier Commute by Giving Government Official a SpaceX Tour, Book Says

Elon Musk’s team often went to extreme and creative lengths to ease his temper, according to a new biography by Walter Isaacson. In 2015, Musk would regularly complain that his Tesla’s Autopilot system wasn’t working seamlessly on his commute in Los Angeles, particularly on one faded curve on the 405 highway. His panicked staff members planned to rent their own line-painting machine and fix the road in the middle of the night. Before they could execute the gambit, however, they found a government official who agreed to get the work done “if he and a few others at the department could get a tour of SpaceX,” the book says.