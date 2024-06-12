Elon Musk Had Sexual Relationship With a Former SpaceX Intern: Report
UNDER SCRUTINY
Elon Musk had a sexual relationship with a woman who he’d met as a college intern at SpaceX and who later joined his executive staff, according to a report. A Wall Street Journal article said the woman, who is more than 20 years younger than Musk, had reached out to the billionaire for ideas on how to improve the company during her internship in the 2010s. Musk then went out for a date with her which “led to a kiss, and eventually sex,” the woman reportedly told friends. The tech mogul flew the woman out to Sicily the year after her internship ended, according to the Journal, and then later made her a job offer to join his executive staff in 2017. Musk allegedly tried to restart their relationship before she joined SpaceX as an employee, but the woman rejected his advance. Affidavits signed by the woman denied there was any “romantic relationship” with Musk while she was employed at the company between 2017 and 2019 and said nothing Musk did toward her during her time at the company “was predatory or wrongful in any way.”