    1

    Elon Musk Hints at ‘New Platform’ as He Challenges Twitter

    CAGED BIRD

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Win McNamee/Getty

    Elon Musk sparked speculation on Saturday that he might be considering launching a new social media platform with a Twitter thread taking aim at the social media giant. “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” Musk asked his 79 million followers. The tech mogul went on to add, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.” Of the two million responses, over 70 percent said no. “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” Musk wrote, concluding: “Is a new platform needed?”

