Elon Musk Hits Twitter With Another Round of Layoffs as Revenue Plunges
Twitter has laid off at least 50 more employees as the company continues its brutal cost-cutting under CEO Elon Musk. According to the report, the latest cuts aim to respond to a revenue plunge that happened after Musk took over the social media site. They include employees working to support advertising, as well as members of teams designed to support the main app, sources told The Information. This is at least the eighth round of job cuts, with more than 70 percent of Twitter’s staff having been fired or pushed out under Musk. Just about 2,000 employees remain at the company.