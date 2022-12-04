CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Elon Musk: ‘I Personally Wanted to Punch Kanye’ for Hitler Praise
WHAT HAPPENS IN SPACES
Read it at Twitter
Elon Musk addressed Kanye West’s suspension from Twitter in a chaotic Twitter Spaces on Saturday night discussing the “Twitter files.” When asked why he banned West—whose antisemitism and “I like Hitler” comments were too much for even Parler to stomach—over incitement to violence, Musk said, “Posting swastikas in what obviously is not a good way is an incitement to violence.” “I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence,” he added. Musk went on to say that West’s antisemitism being too much for even far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones—who he referred to as “pretty edgy”—showed how far he’d gone.