Elon Musk: I Knew Last Week That Biden Would Leave on Sunday Afternoon

Elon Musk claimed he was told last week the “exact time” President Joe Biden—a “puppet,” in Musk’s words— would resign.

In a conspiratorial post on his social media platform X, the billionaire Trump supporter said: “I heard last week that he would resign at this exact time and date. It was widespread knowledge in DC. The real powers that be are discarding the old puppet in favor of one that has a better chance of fooling the public. They fear Trump because he is not a puppet.”

In another post, Musk, who is currently said to be the world’s richest man with a $252 billion fortune, said that his “smartest friends, including those living in the San Francisco Bay Area who have been lifelong Dems, are excited about Trump/Vance.”

The posts were among a stream of remarks that he sent in the wake of Joe Biden’s withdrawal, variously gloating on Biden’s downfall, celebrating X’s speed to respond to and shape today’s news, mocking Kamala Harris and portraying the Democratic political establishment as corrupt.

Musk, who threw his weight behind Trump with a full endorsement after the failed assassination attempt last weekend, also posted: “I believe in an America that maximizes individual freedom and merit. That used to be the Democratic Party, but now the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party.”

Musk then reposted, with the comment, “Exactly,” remarks by another X user which criticized the “Democratic elite, corporate media, and billionaire donors” for forcing out Biden and concluded, “Democrats destroy democracy in pursuit of power.”

In another post, Musk, who changed his avatar to a parody of the character of Homelander in the hit television show The Boys, trolled mainstream news networks for being “so slow” to report the news of Biden’s withdrawal from the race and gloated over reports that White House aides heard the news of Biden’s decision on X.