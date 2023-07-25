Elon Musk Immediately Spreads Vax Garbage After Bronny James’ Medical Scare
FACT FREE
Elon Musk wasted no time using Bronny James’ medical scare to push misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. Just minutes after news broke that LeBron James’ 18-year-old son suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, Musk responded to an article on it by tweeting, “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.” To most experts, it’s not a question. The CDC has determined that cases of Myocarditis—the inflammation of the heart muscle—have “rarely been reported” in connection to the vaccine and usually happen in the few days immediately after vaccination. Meanwhile, the American Heart Association says the condition is a more common (yet still exceedingly rare) side effect of the coronavirus itself than the vaccine. Musk’s wild speculation was his only comment on Bronny’s health, with the billionaire offering no words of support or worry. Bronny, a freshman player at the University of Southern California, was unconscious when he was rushed to the hospital, but has since been stabilized and transferred to general care.