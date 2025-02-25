Politics

Elon Musk Invited to Crash Trump’s First Cabinet Meeting

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT DOGE

The White House finally relented on Tuesday and confirmed that Musk is not the leader of DOGE.

Mary Ann Akers
Mary Ann Akers 

Washington Bureau Chief

A photo illustration of Elon Musk and the White House cabinet.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Mary Ann Akers

Mary Ann Akers

Washington Bureau Chief

maryann.akers@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsPete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Asking About ‘Underqualified’ Military Chief
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsDOGE Goons Revolt Against Musk With Wave of Resignations
Josh Fiallo
MediaRachel Maddow Flames MSNBC Bosses for Purging Non-White Anchors
William Vaillancourt