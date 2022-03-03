Elon Musk Invites Union Vote in Surreal Twitter Thread With Gene Simmons
‘ACTUALLY...’
The Twitter wars continue for Elon Musk, as the world’s richest man entangled himself in a surreal Twitter thread featuring Kiss co-lead singer Gene Simmons. The thread started after Musk replied to a tweet from President Biden’s account on March 1, which touted the contributions of Tesla’s competitors but once again left the electric carmaker out. Simmons complimented the Tesla team as “game changers” but speculated that they were omitted because “Tesla is non-union and moved to Texas.” “Actually,” Musk retorted, “we still operate our California factory, which is the largest auto plant in North America.” He went on to boast of Tesla’s competitive compensation packages, adding, “I’d like hereby to invite [United Auto Workers] to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them.”